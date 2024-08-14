Support truly

Jude Bellingham hailed Kylian Mbappe after the French forward scored on his competitive debut to help Real Madrid beat Atalanta 2-0 to win the Uefa Super Cup.

Mbappe signed for the European champions on a free transfer after letting his Paris Saint-Germain contract expire.

And Mbappe made an immediate impact in white, putting the game away in Warsaw with a powerful finish after being found by Jude Bellingham’s pass. Carlo Ancelotti’s side went ahead thanks to Federico Valverde and Bellingham was quick to heap praise on Mbappe’s immediate impact for his new club.

“I think so yeah he’s just one of those players isn’t he? He’s brilliant,” Bellingham said. “So sharp, so much technical quality and a great teammate as well.

“He doesn’t just rely on the quality he’s got, he works like a dog for the team like the rest of the lads. Credit to him he deserves it.”

Real Madrid's players celebrate with the trophy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Real beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final in June and victory over Europa League winners Atalanta at the Narodowy Stadium secured a record sixth Super Cup success.

Atalanta edged a goalless first period in which both sides hit the woodwork.

Real defender Eder Militao’s attempted headed clearance from Marten de Roon’s cross looped on to the crossbar, while Brazil forward Rodrygo struck the bar with a shot from inside the penalty area.

Mario Pasalic’s second-half header for Atalanta was superbly saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Real broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when Vinicius Junior brilliantly set up Valverde for a simple finish by picking him out from the by-line.

Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates after scoring ( EPA )

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso denied the Brazil forward a second and thwarted Bellingham soon after as Real took control.

Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 69th minute after being teed up by Bellingham and Real comfortably saw the game out.

PA contributed to this report