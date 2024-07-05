Jude Bellingham fined and receives suspended ban for Slovakia celebration

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Uefa have charged Jude Bellingham with “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, but the player will not face an immediate ban.

England midfielder Bellingham was facing a ban after Uefa opened an investigation into a gesture he made while celebrating his spectacular overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16 tie last Sunday.

In the aftermath of his goal, Bellingham was seen shouting “Who else?!” as he ran over to England fans after scoring. The Video showed the Real Madrid forward then kiss his hand and grab his crotch in a gesture which appeared to be directed towards the side of the pitch.

Amid accusations that he had disrespected the Slovakian bench or their supporters, Bellingham explained his actions on social media, tweeting: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

The incident was referred to Uefa’s ethics and disciplinary inspector, and delivered their decision the day before England’s next match.

Uefa have fined Bellingham €30,000 and suspended him for “a total of one Uefa competition match for which he would be otherwise available for violating the basic rules of decent conduct. Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one year starting from the date of the present decision.”

So, Gareth Southgate will have Bellingham available for the crucial quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday.

Bellingham could have faced a fine of up to €100,000 and a suspension for a specified number of matches.

England’s Football Association were fined €10,000 for crowd disturbances during the game against Slovakia, and a further €1,000 for lighting of fireworks.