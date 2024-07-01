What did Jude Bellingham shout after rescuing England with last-second equaliser?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jude Bellingham said his goal celebration was him hitting back at “rubbish” being spoken as he saved England from an embarrassing defeat to Slovakia with a stunning last-minute overhead kick.

The 21-year-old Real Madrid superstar rescued Gareth Southgate’s side with a 95th minute equaliser, scored as he leaped to connect with a remarkable overhead kick in the dying seconds of normal time.

With his arms outstretched in his trademark celebration, Bellingham shouted “who else?!” to the fans as he stood with captain Harry Kane, who scored England’s winning goal in extra time. Bellingham also appeared to make a ‘talking’ gesture with his hand as he celebrated.

England were heading for one their worst defeats in their history as Slovakia led thanks to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, before Bellingham’s dramatic intervention.

“The adrenaline gets you,” Bellingham said afterwards. “It’s a combination of a lot of things. Playing for England is an enjoyable feeling but it’s also a lot of pressure. You hear people talk a lot of rubbish. It’s nice when you can deliver and give them a little bit back.

“It’s very difficult when you talk in press conferences and interviews to talk as openly as footballers want to because they’re always judged.

“For me, football, being on the pitch, scoring goals and celebrating is my release. Maybe it was a message to a few people. I was very happy at the end, lots of adrenaline.

Jude Bellingham pulls out an overhead kick to save England in the dying moments 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#EURO2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/px4qLzJQoq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2024

“It’s a feeling that is like no other. In international football, in knockout football, it’s even a worse feeling, because you’re 30 seconds from going home.

“Having to listen to all the rubbish, feeling like you have let a nation of people down. In one kick of the ball, everything can change.”

When asked about what he meant by “rubbish” the attacking midfielder replied: “You know what I mean by the rubbish.

“Playing for England should be the most proud moment of your career but often it’s quite difficult. There’s a really high intense pressure. The fans expect a lot from us regardless of what happened in recent tournaments years and years ago.

“People talk a lot. You do have to take it personally a little bit. We work so hard at this game. We come in every day, we work hard to put on a performance for the fans, sometimes it doesn’t go well and sometimes it feels like there’s a bit of a pile on, it’s not nice to hear.

Bellingham celebrates with Kane after scoring a last second equaliser ( The FA via Getty Images )

“But you can always use it and for moments like that, it’s nice to throw it back to some people.”

Southgate had hesitated in using changes from the bench, with Bellingham one of those who were perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a sub-par performance in Gelsenkirchen.

But the manager was vindicated as England’s biggest star scored with their first shot on target, much to the sheer relief of the fans in the stadium and the millions watching back home

As the last-16 tie went to extra time, England’s substitutes combined - although inadvertently - as Eberechi Eze’s shot was met by Ivan Toney and streeted in by Kane to give England the lead.

England held on to the win and will now play Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.