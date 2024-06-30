Declan Rice involved in heated altercation with Slovakia manager after England win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England midfielder Declan Rice was involved in an altercation with the Slovaka manager after the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on a dramatic night in Gelsenkirchen.

Rice was shoved in the chest by Francesco Calzona after the Slovakia manager angrily approached the referee Umat Meler at the end of extra time.

Rice appeared ready to shake hands with Calzona but was not pleased with the opposition manager raising his arms and looked to shove back.

Rice was then led away by England team-mate Ivan Toney as another member of the Slovakia coaching staff confronted him and pushed him in the chest.

His Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale then arrived onto the scene to calm Rice down as the midfielder continued to exchange words with the Slovakian coaching staff.

Referee Meler reached for a yellow card amid the confrontation, but it was unclear who it was shown to.

Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat to Slovakia with a stunning last-minute overhead kick to force extra time in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old Real Madrid superstar rescued Gareth Southgate’s side with a 95th minute equaliser, scored as he leaped to connect with a remarkable overhead kick in the dying seconds.

England were heading for one their worst defeats in their history as Slovakia led thanks to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, before Bellingham’s dramatic intervention.

Rice is led away after being shoved by the Slovakia manager ( Getty Images )

Rice is held back by Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale ( Getty Images )

Southgate had hesitated in using changes from the bench, with Bellingham one of those who were perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a below-par performance in Gelsenkirchen.

But the manager was vindicated as England’s biggest star scored with their first shot on target, much to the sheer relief of the fans in the stadium and the millions watching back home

Bellingham was mobbed by England’s players - before he celebrated with captain Harry Kane. With his arms outstretched in his trademark celebration, Bellingham shouted “who else?!” to the fans.

As the last-16 tie went to extra time, England’s substitutes combined - although inadvertently - as Eberechi Eze’s shot was met by Ivan Toney and streeted in by Kane to give England the lead.

England held on to the win and will now play Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.