✕ Close Gareth Southgate: England have to be 'right on our game' against Slovakia

England take on Slovakia in the round of 16 as the Euro 2024 knockouts continue today. Gareth Southgate’s side have returned to Gelsenkirchen for this clash, playing in the only stadium to yield a win for them so far in the tournament.

After a slim victory over Serbia and two unconvincing draws versus Denmark and Slovenia, the Three Lions need to put in a strong performance if they hope to comfortably reach the last eight. With the team and manager under heavy scrutiny for their style of play a win over Slovakia will ease concerns going forward.

Despite outside noise, Southgate insists his players have no fear of the knockout rounds and told the media: “It could be another brilliant night to create more memories for our supporters. Tomorrow, it’s about the team progressing. We shouldn’t have a fear of losing, it’s about opportunity. We are trying to reach for something which is a challenge.”

Slovakia reached this round by sneaking through a tight Group E having finished on the same number of points as Romania, Belgium and Ukraine. They had a goal difference of zero and secured third spot to set up this encounter with England.

Follow all the build-up and latest updates as England prepare for their last-16 fixture: