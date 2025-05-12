Arne Slot’s defiant message to fans after Trent Alexander-Arnold booed at Anfield

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says he has no concerns about continuing to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the defender being booed by his own fans in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday (12 May).

The right-back was targeted by a significant section of the Anfield crowd when he came on as a substitute after confirming on Monday he will not be extending his current deal with the newly-crowned Premier League champions when it expires this summer.

Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid, was subjected to loud jeers as he was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute and that continued with most of his touches.