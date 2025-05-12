Donald Trump was factchecked by a cameraperson live while making false claims about the attendance to his 2024 campaign rallies.

While speaking to the attendees of his Greensboro, North Carolina rally on 2 November, the Republican presidential candidate boasted about the lack of empty seats he had seen during his campaign trail.

During his speech, the cameraperson took the opportunity to pan to the crowd to show holes in Trump’s claims.

"We have had the biggest rallies in history of any country, and every rally is full,” Trump said, "you do not have any seats that are empty."

On Tuesday 5 November, the US will head to the polls to vote for the countries new president.