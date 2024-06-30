Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England were booed by their fans in the Euro 2024 last 16 tie against Slovakia after falling behind in Gelsenkirchen.

Gareth Southgate made one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Slovenia to round off the group stages, with Kobbie Mainoo replacing Conor Gallagher in midfield.

But it was largely more of the same for England as another disappointing performance left their chances of winning the Euros on the brink.

Southgate’s side fell behind to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, as England’s defence parted and were split open down the middle.

And the Three Lions struggled in attack, too, as they once again looked slow in possession. There were boos from the stands as England passed the ball around the back.

Southgate’s team also failed to have a shot on target, with Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham unable to click in attack.

Speaking on ITV, Gary Neville called for Southgate to “rip up the script” at half-time, and bring on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Anthony Gordon and Cole Palrmer.

England were also frustrated by a card-happy referee, with Umat Meler booking England players Marc Guehi, Jude Bellingham and Kobbie Mainoo amid a flurry of yellow cards.

England were also booed off at the end of their 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday night, and manager Southgate had plastic pint glasses thrown in his direction from the stands in Cologne.

Southgate hit out at the “strange environment” around the England team and said he hoped for further improvements in the last-16 against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

The Three Lions have a golden chance to win the Euros with a relatively favourable path ahead of them until the Berlin final, with the likes of Germany, Spain, France and Portugal on the other side of the draw.