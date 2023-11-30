Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Almost four months after his unexpected departure as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Julen Lopetegui is still living in the city where, for many fans, he worked a miracle. In just nine months, he pulled a team back from the brink of the abyss, bottom of the table when he took over, to 13th place at the end of the season.

However, disagreements with ownership over a lack of investment grew last summer. The club, under financial pressure, sold some of its best players as Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez all departed, prompting Lopetegui to stick to his guns and follow them out the exit door.

"Wolves is part of the past,” the Spaniard exclusively told The Independent. “A recent and beautiful past of which above all I have fond memories of the fans. They made me feel at home. From there I can only wish them the best because they will always be in my heart.

Without the pressure of full-time management – temporarily at least – Lopetegui now takes the opportunity to squeeze the good things out of living a quieter life: "I don't miss many things about the routine. I had been working for many years and it was healthy to do a reset.

“Now I have more time to spend with my family and we are enjoying England, its culture and all its corners. I really liked the south of the country and I was also pleasantly surprised by Scotland.”

For a manager, however, it is impossible to completely disconnect. Lopetegui met Howard Webb, head of referees, a few weeks ago and has also recently shared some experiences with people at an LMA Masterclass and with the PFA. And, of course, he also travels often to watch matches and to meet other managers. Friends, as he likes to say. With Guardiola? "I'm not going to say any names," he adds with a smile.

Julen Lopetegui holds ambitions to return to Premier League management (PA)

In the four months he has been out of the circuit, he has received several offers from different leagues, but none has convinced him to return to the sideline. Yet...

"You always prefer to start from scratch, with a pre-season to prepare everything, but sometimes those circumstances don't work out. I know how this world works," he argues.

A few weeks ago, after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, The Independent understands that Lopetegui received a call to take charge of the team – which includes players such as Karim Benzema.

He refused to be tempted however, instead content to view the way the Saudi market is growing from afar.

“Saudi Arabia is a league that is here to stay and to continue growing because the potential is unquestionable,” explained Lopetegui. “A lot of interesting things are happening and its commitment has to do not only with the present but also with the future because on the horizon, although still distant, is the 2034 World Cup.

“There is a passion, a fervour and a chance to do important things and I can see the proof because top footballers and managers are going there. In any case, I have always expressed my interest in continuing to work in the Premier League.”

Lopetegui had a good relationship with Wolves supporters (AP)

That's the point: Lopetegui is still keen to return to coaching in England. That is his current dream, convinced that there is no other place in the world more attractive for his profession. Despite how much he has won in Spain, his face lights up when he talks about the Premier League and its prestige.

"The competition creates an almost addictive demand on clubs, players and managers,” he said. “The fact that six games are played at the same time on a Saturday speaks well of an organisation that encourages attendance at the stadiums and that has a direct impact on the atmosphere.

“The value of going to the stadium is tremendous because it generates a special energy and I think we all feel that way. I've really enjoyed the Premier League and I hope to continue to do so.”

Although Lopetegui does not like to flaunt it, he knows that his name is on the potential manager list of a number of sporting directors at English clubs.

"I aspire to take charge of a club where I can be happy and where I can lead a project that I feel I can develop,” he added. “I consider it fundamental that I can have a direct impact on the improvement of a dressing room with my ideas and my work. We all like to be at the top, to occupy the benches of the best clubs, but what I really want to see is that I can contribute and make a step up in level.

The former Real Madrid manager, a perfectionist by nature, knows that in England he has all the ingredients to grow: "The Premier League has been nourished for years by the best and the league is the one that comes out of it all stronger.

“It's a win-win situation for everyone. The more competitive you are, the more you learn. England forces us not to relax and to always look for nuances. England makes us all better.”