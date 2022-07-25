Jump to content
Barcelona ask Jules Kounde to help them hijack Chelsea transfer

Barca are attempting to play on the French centre-half’s preference for a move to Spain to get more time to do a deal

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Monday 25 July 2022 10:30
Comments
Tuchel: Chelsea 'simply not good enough' in 4-0 defeat by Arsenal

Barcelona have pleaded for patience from Sevilla's Jules Kounde, as they attempt to hijack his move to Chelsea.

While the London club have agreed a £50m-plus fee with Sevilla and have the principles of a deal done, Barcelona have not yet made a formal bid, due to the need now to sell players.

The centre-half has been willing to go to Chelsea, but his preferred option is Camp Nou. Barcelona are attempting to play on this, as they accelerate their moves to try and sell players.

It has again been pressed upon Frenkie de Jong that the club "needs" him to go. The Dutch midfielder has remained obstinate in his stance, especially as he is owed €17m in deferred wages.

The Independent has been told that Barcelona have made an initial offer to try and resolve the matter, and get him to go to Manchester United in a £70m-plus deal, but that was still over €10m less than the figure De Jong is owned.

Until that situation is resolved, or Barca make other sales, they are unlikely to press forward with Kounde. They have consequently asked the 23-year-old for more time, in another situation that has seen the Catalan club hold up the market.

Barcelona's financial offer to Sevilla would also be worth less as an overall package.

