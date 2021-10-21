Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Covid-19, the German club have confirmed.

Nagelsmann, who is fully vaccinated, missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after developing symptoms while in Portugal.

The 34-year-old coach will return from Lisbon separately from the team and will self-isolate upon arriving in Germany.

Bayern host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday before they face Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the German cup on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga champions sit top of the table following their 5-1 destruction of Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, who came into the match second to Bayern in the standings.

With Nagelsmann absent from the touchline at the Estadio de Luz on Wednesday, Bayern continued their 100 per cent start to the Champions League group stage following Robert Lewandowski’s strike and a double from Leroy Sane.

A statement from Bayern said: “Despite being fully vaccinated, Julian Nagelsmann, 34, head coach of FC Bayern Munich, has tested positive for Covid-19. He is returning to Munich separately from the team by air ambulance and will self-isolate at home.”

The club said before the Benfica match that Nagelsmann had remained in the team hotel due to a “flu-like infection”.