Julian Nagelsmann would want a summer move and a decisive say in transfer dealings if he is to consider moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club are facing another crisis with caretaker Cristian Stellini now having been removed after the disastrous 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United, and further criticism for Daniel Levy. Ryan Mason has been installed as the latest temporary head coach but the chairman is now intent on turning this around by getting the next managerial appointment right and Nagelsmann is the big name.

While Levy would prefer to have him in before the end of the season, convincing the German to join at all is still going to take considerable work.

Nagelsmann announced his withdrawal from the Chelsea appointment process on Friday and, while the Stamford Bridge club were insistent he was never the preferred candidate, the 35-year-old told those close to him he felt he couldn't succeed in their current structure. While the possibility of taking over Spurs was at that point being played down, Nagelsmann is at least open to an approach and to consider what the club has to offer, as Levy is under increasing pressure to get this right.

The long-time chairman will make a strong attempt to persuade the German. If Spurs cannot get Nagelsmann, the expectation is that Feyenoord's Arne Slot will again become the leading contender.

Tottenham face missing out on the Champions League for next term if they cannot quickly turn around their Premier League fortunes, sitting six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United having played two matches more.

Their upcoming next two fixtures are against the Red Devils and then Liverpool, who are three points behind Spurs after a season of struggle of their own, but who are also in better recent form.