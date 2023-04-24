Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cristian Stellini has been removed from his position as acting head coach at Tottenham Hotspur, with Ryan Mason returning as interim boss for a second time.

Spurs chief executive Daniel Levy acted after the dismal weekend defeat to Newcastle United, which saw the north London club five goals down inside 21 minutes and which ended in a 6-1 defeat against a top-four rival.

Antonio Conte was sacked as first-team manager on 27 March after a running battle, with the outspoken Italian criticising much of the club’s and team’s approach to transfers, performances and expectations. Stellini - formerly Conte’s assistant - was handed the reigns until the end of the campaign, but managed just one win in four Premier League games in charge.

A statement released by Levy revealed he had met with Spurs’ underperforming squad and announced the return of Mason into the dugout role, which he filled from April 2021 until the end of that 20/21 campaign.

This time, however, Levy stopped short of clarifying how long Mason would be in the position for, amid ongoing talks with Julian Nagelsmann over the longer-term position, as reported by the Independent.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Levy’s statement read.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well. Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

Stellini had insisted he was still intent on remaining in the role after the defeat at Newcastle and said questions over his potential dismissal should not be aimed at him.

Spurs face Manchester United and Liverpool in their next two fixtures, having fallen six points behind United in the race for a Champions League spot. They have also played two games more than the Old Trafford club.