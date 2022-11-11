Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban as FA win appeal over red card

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after the FA won their appeal of the punishment the Liverpool manager received for confronting the assistant referee and getting sent off during his side’s Premier League win over Manchester City last month.

The FA has successfully challenged the decision to only fine Klopp, made by an independent regulatory commission, meaning the Liverpool boss will not be present for his side’s match against Southampton on Saturday. The fixture is Liverpool’s last before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.

Klopp has also been fined £30,000, a punishment which remains following the independent panel’s initial decision, while the German has also been warned over his future conduct.

The FA has reviewed the commission’s written reasons and believed their decision not to ban Klopp from the touchline was too lenient.

The governing body launched a new ‘Enough Is Enough’ campaign in September aimed at stamping out abuse of all kinds at all levels of the game.

Asked the day after the fine whether he felt it was a fair punishment, Klopp responded: “Should I have got a ban? I don’t know. I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn’t ever have a yellow card as far as I know.

“I’m the wrong person that you should ask. I have no idea about what the usual things are. I had a touchline ban years ago in the Champions League with (Borussia) Dortmund, very similar situation, but obviously the Champions League is slightly different.

Klopp was sent off for confronting the assistant referee and he has now been banned (Getty Images)

“I know what I said, and I know that saying that, but from a further distance and with a different face, it would have been completely fine. I said ‘how can you not, how can you not?’

“I think the most expensive face, I’m not sure in the world, but at least here. I think it’s a lot of money but I heard it will be invested for something good, and that’s fine.”