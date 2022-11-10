Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'obviously committed' to club despite rumours of sale

The Liverpool manager says he is “obviously committed” to the club despite rumours surrounding it going up for sale.

American-based owners Fenway Sport Group (FSG) have recently revealed that they are exploring options for investment, which has led to speculation surrounding Liverpool’s future.

Jurgen Klopp says the whispers have not distracted training or the players, who he says haven’t even asked about FSG’s moves.

“For me, it means nothing. Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners, but if that would change, I’m committed to the club.”

Sign up for our newsletters.