Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jurgen Klopp fined by FA but escapes touchline ban for red card against Man City

The Liverpool manager accepted the FA’s charge of improper conduct

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 27 October 2022 15:31
Comments
Klopp on City red card: 'My first card in England. And yeah, was red. My fault'

Jurgen Klopp has escaped a touchline ban after his sending off against Manchester City earlier this month, though the Liverpool FC manager has been hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA.

Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in the closing stages of Liverpool’s fiery win over City after appearing to shout in the face of linesman Gary Beswick for not awarding a foul on forward Mohamed Salah.

The German admitted that he “went over the top” and allowed his emotions to spill over late in the match, while Klopp accepted his behaviour had been improper when he was later charged by the FA.

(Getty Images)

Managers do not receive an automatic suspension if they are sent off and Klopp was able to be on the touchline as Liverpool were defeated by Nottingham Forest last weekend while referee Taylor’s report was assessed by the independent Regulatory Commission.

Klopp’s punishment could yet be appealed by the FA, following the receipt of written reasons, but Klopp will be available to take charge of Liverpool against Leeds at Anfield on Saturday.

Recommended

Earlier this season, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was handed a one-match ban for causing the confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte that led to both men receiving a red card at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was found to be “largely culpable” for the touchline row and was punished with a one-match ban and £35,000 fine, while Conte received a £15,000 fine.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in