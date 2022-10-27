Jurgen Klopp fined by FA but escapes touchline ban for red card against Man City
The Liverpool manager accepted the FA’s charge of improper conduct
Jurgen Klopp has escaped a touchline ban after his sending off against Manchester City earlier this month, though the Liverpool FC manager has been hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA.
Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in the closing stages of Liverpool’s fiery win over City after appearing to shout in the face of linesman Gary Beswick for not awarding a foul on forward Mohamed Salah.
The German admitted that he “went over the top” and allowed his emotions to spill over late in the match, while Klopp accepted his behaviour had been improper when he was later charged by the FA.
Managers do not receive an automatic suspension if they are sent off and Klopp was able to be on the touchline as Liverpool were defeated by Nottingham Forest last weekend while referee Taylor’s report was assessed by the independent Regulatory Commission.
Klopp’s punishment could yet be appealed by the FA, following the receipt of written reasons, but Klopp will be available to take charge of Liverpool against Leeds at Anfield on Saturday.
Earlier this season, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was handed a one-match ban for causing the confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte that led to both men receiving a red card at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel was found to be “largely culpable” for the touchline row and was punished with a one-match ban and £35,000 fine, while Conte received a £15,000 fine.
