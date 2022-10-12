Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp snapped at a reporter at a Champions League press conference after he asked about Didi Hamann’s criticism of him.

Former Liverpool player Hamann has said Klopp could lose his position with the Reds if their season doesn’t improve. Liverpool are 10th in the Premier League and have lost a Champions League match this season, with a tricky test at Rangers to come on Wednesday night.

When asked about Hamann’s comments that Liverpool lacked “spark”, Klopp retorted sarcastically: “Oh great, he’s a fantastic source, well respected everywhere. That [being a former Liverpool player] doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.

“I actually think Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve that you use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask a question without the word ‘spark’, that’s the challenge now.”

Hamann had questioned how the players are feeling under Klopp, including captain Jordan Henderson.

“At some stage, I think we will have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far we are off that,’ Hamann told talkSPORT. “He said that he still feels that he’s the right man to do it, but I see little things like Jordan Henderson midweek seeing his number going up and reluctantly taking his armband off and coming off, shaking his head.

“This is something that we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years. Maybe these are little signs that people have little problems with the team or even the manager.

“The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren’t there then the manager will come under pressure.”

Liverpool are currently sitting second in their Champions League group behind Napoli, with Rangers bottom and searching for their first points when the Reds visit Ibrox.