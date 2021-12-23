Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

The boss has recently passed the six-year anniversary of his arrival at Anfield

Karl Matchett
Thursday 23 December 2021 12:26
Comments
Jürgen Klopp: Taki Minamino deserved his goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.

The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.

One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.

Speaking to Viaplay after the win over the Foxes, Klopp acknowledged he would have joined the Reds sooner had he known the impact the club would have on him.

“I don’t know exactly a percentage how much we mean in comparison to other things in their life but it’s a big one and yes we feel that responsibility,” he said.

Recommended

“We feel much more the push we get from that. This club is so special, everything we do is so important, sometimes it’s not easy.

“We see it really as an opportunity, as an advantage that people are so much behind us and I love it so much. It’s unbelievable.

“Honestly, if I would have known how good this club is, how much we mean to each other, yeah, I would have wanted to be here much earlier but it’s absolutely outstanding.”

Klopp is currently contracted at Anfield through to 2024, with the expectation that he will then take a break from management upon his departure.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, behind Manchester City, but they will likely fall further behind in the immediate points tally over Christmas as their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United has now been postponed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in