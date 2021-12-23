Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’
The boss has recently passed the six-year anniversary of his arrival at Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.
The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.
One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.
Speaking to Viaplay after the win over the Foxes, Klopp acknowledged he would have joined the Reds sooner had he known the impact the club would have on him.
“I don’t know exactly a percentage how much we mean in comparison to other things in their life but it’s a big one and yes we feel that responsibility,” he said.
“We feel much more the push we get from that. This club is so special, everything we do is so important, sometimes it’s not easy.
“We see it really as an opportunity, as an advantage that people are so much behind us and I love it so much. It’s unbelievable.
“Honestly, if I would have known how good this club is, how much we mean to each other, yeah, I would have wanted to be here much earlier but it’s absolutely outstanding.”
Klopp is currently contracted at Anfield through to 2024, with the expectation that he will then take a break from management upon his departure.
Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, behind Manchester City, but they will likely fall further behind in the immediate points tally over Christmas as their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United has now been postponed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies