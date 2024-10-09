Jurgen Klopp lands high-profile new job months after Liverpool exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jurgen Klopp will return to football following his Liverpool exit after accepting a prominent new role to develop the game at Red Bull Soccer.

The 57-year-old, whose final game for the Reds after a nine-year spell came four months ago in a 2-0 win over Wolves, will become Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull and will be tasked with overseeing the company’s network of clubs.

Klopp had been linked with succeeding Gareth Southgate with England following Euro 2024, but has now opted for a different type of role, which will begin on 1 January 2025 and cover Red Bull Soccer’s day-to-day operations, while holding influence on the strategic vision to develop the Red Bull philosophy.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp has returned to football after a four-month absence ( PA Wire )

He will also have an input on the organisation’s global scouting operation and contrinbute to the training and development of coaches.

Klopp said in a statement on his return: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp during an emotional farewell following his final Liverpool game in May ( PA Wire )

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Klopp’s new role has similarities with Michael Edwards and his overarching position now at Anfield, following his return to the club after the German’s exit.

Edwards is Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football, underlining the changing times in European football, with clubs pursuing the network model also present at Manchester City and Chelsea.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, hailed the appointment as the biggest in the history of Red Bull’s involvement in soccer to date.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp will begin a new role next year ( PA )

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull's soccer history,” he said. “Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

“In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually.”