Jurgen Klopp to return to Liverpool for first time ahead of Premier League final day
Klopp ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title and could be in the city to watch the club lift another
Jurgen Klopp is returning to Liverpool for the first time since bidding an emotional farewell last year.
The former Reds boss returns to the city as an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation and will join its annual Gala Ball as guest speaker.
The event takes place on Friday, May 23, just two days before Liverpool host Crystal Palace on the Premier League final day - and barring a seismic capitulation, it will be the day the Reds lift their 20th league title, with Arne Slot’s side currently sitting 11 points clear at the top of the table.
This means Klopp could be in attendance at Anfield to watch the team he achieved so much with lift a second Premier League in 35 years, having been the first manager to end the club’s three-decade drought without winning the elusive accolade.
But first, he will attend official duties with the LFC Foundation in a black tie event at the impressive Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.
“Everyone knows how much I love the work of the LFC Foundation and I can’t wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing,” Klopp said on his return to the city.
Klopp wrote himself into Liverpool and Premier League legend during his nine-year stay on Merseyside, transforming a team from one of stagnation to a European titan that won everything there was to win.
As well as lifting famous league title in 2020, Klopp led the Reds to a sixth Champions League a year prior, while also boasting a Club World Cup, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups in his stacked trophy cabinet.
The German announced he would be departing Liverpool after a near-decade spell in January 2024, with successor Arne Slot inheriting an immensely talented squad upon his arrival last summer.
Breathing fresh life into an already refined squad, Slot has embarked on an incredible debut campaign in English football that looks destined to end in a record-equalling 20th Premier League title for the club.
And with Klopp just a stone’s throw away from Anfield less than 48 hours out from kick-off against Palace, it is far from inconceivable that Liverpool’s former hero will be there to watch his heir’s crowning moment.
Liverpool will hope to have the league wrapped up long before the final day, currently needing a maximum 11 points from their final seven games to seal the title.
