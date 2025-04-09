Jurgen Klopp to return to Liverpool for first time ahead of Premier League final day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurgen Klopp is returning to Liverpool for the first time since bidding an emotional farewell last year.

The former Reds boss returns to the city as an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation and will join its annual Gala Ball as guest speaker.

The event takes place on Friday, May 23, just two days before Liverpool host Crystal Palace on the Premier League final day - and barring a seismic capitulation, it will be the day the Reds lift their 20th league title, with Arne Slot’s side currently sitting 11 points clear at the top of the table.

This means Klopp could be in attendance at Anfield to watch the team he achieved so much with lift a second Premier League in 35 years, having been the first manager to end the club’s three-decade drought without winning the elusive accolade.

But first, he will attend official duties with the LFC Foundation in a black tie event at the impressive Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

“Everyone knows how much I love the work of the LFC Foundation and I can’t wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing,” Klopp said on his return to the city.

Klopp wrote himself into Liverpool and Premier League legend during his nine-year stay on Merseyside, transforming a team from one of stagnation to a European titan that won everything there was to win.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years ( Getty Images )

As well as lifting famous league title in 2020, Klopp led the Reds to a sixth Champions League a year prior, while also boasting a Club World Cup, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups in his stacked trophy cabinet.

The German announced he would be departing Liverpool after a near-decade spell in January 2024, with successor Arne Slot inheriting an immensely talented squad upon his arrival last summer.

Breathing fresh life into an already refined squad, Slot has embarked on an incredible debut campaign in English football that looks destined to end in a record-equalling 20th Premier League title for the club.

open image in gallery Klopp returns to Liverpool for the first time since an emotional departure ( Getty Images )

And with Klopp just a stone’s throw away from Anfield less than 48 hours out from kick-off against Palace, it is far from inconceivable that Liverpool’s former hero will be there to watch his heir’s crowning moment.

Liverpool will hope to have the league wrapped up long before the final day, currently needing a maximum 11 points from their final seven games to seal the title.