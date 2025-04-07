Virgil van Dijk hints at ‘progress’ in Liverpool contract talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk has revealed there has been “progress” in his talks with Liverpool around extending his contract.

The Liverpool captain is out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been tight-lipped about discussions.

But the 33-year-old told reporters following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham that there had been a positive development.

Van Dijk offered a positive update on contract talks ( Getty )

Van Dijk said there had been “progress” and added: “I don’t know. We’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see.”

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract in the summer, with the right back set to join Real Madrid.

Van Dijk had a difficult afternoon at Craven Cottage as Liverpool’s unbeaten run came to an end in the Premier League.

Arne Slot said he was not concerned by Van Dijk’s form after the defender was caught out by Rodrigo Muniz in the first half.

It followed Van Dijk’s difficulties against Beto in the 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield on Wednesday night.

I mainly give credit to other players as well," Slot said. "If you look at Beto, Virgil wasn't the first defender to find it hard to play against him.

"The one who played there today, you have to give a lot of credit to him as well. I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well.

“If you play 50 to 60 games a season, even for Virgil, there will be one or two moments where he could have done better. I don't worry about Virgil."