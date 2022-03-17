Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool squad strongest ever in his Anfield reign

Jurgen Klopp has described the current Liverpool squad as the strongest that he has worked with since taking charge of the club.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has since guided his side to both Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

The German again finds his team fighting on several fronts in several competitions, with Liverpool already lifting the Carabao Cup this season.

Forward Luis Diaz was recruited in January to further bolster a fearsome attacking unit on Merseyside.

And after the Colombian’s arrival and the return club action for several players, Klopp believes that this is now the best squad he has managed at the club - and the one that they “always wanted to have”.

“Of course, it is,” Klopp said to Sky Sports when asked if it is the strongest squad that the 54-year-old had ever had. “Funnily enough, apart from Luis, it is the same squad that we had when we started the season.

“We had this strong squad, they were just unavailable. Now they are available. That makes it the squad that we always wanted to have.”

Mohamed Salah has again been a key part of Klopp’s side, showing close to career best form and becoming the second fastest player in club history to reach 150 goals in all competitions.

The Egyptian is currently negotiating over a new deal with Liverpool, but has reportedly reached a stalemate over his wage demands.

Salah’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2023 but if he is unwilling to sign a new deal Liverpool may attempt to sell him this year, while the depth of the squad means players on the periphery may also seek greater opportunities elsewhere.

Klopp admits that it may not be possible to keep everyone.

“It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together,” the German continued. “For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations.

“But the core of the group has to stay together.

“There is no doubt about that.”

Manchester City’s draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night leaves Pep Guardiola’s side just four points ahead of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

They could narrow the gap to a single point with a victory over Arsenal with a close title race again seemingly beckoning.

With a hectic run-in likely as Klopp eyes more silverware, the German manager believes it is important to take things one game at a time.

Klopp explained: “If you reach March in an interesting part of the table, in the [Champions League] quarter-finals, in all the competitions, then it looks like it could be a really good season.

“Being there, being ready for the fight of your life is a challenge. But the boys are greedy in a good way and hopefully they can get something from it.

“The finishing line is never straight and you never go over it at full speed, you limp over it. But as long as you make it, it is all good.

“It is nice that we are having these discussions because it means that we are close enough to kind of have a chance. It is better than being 20 points behind. But all we can do is try with all that we have to win the next football match.

“The most important one and the most difficult one is now.”