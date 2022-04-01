Jurgen Klopp bemused by ‘most ridiculous’ FA planning for Wembley semi-final
No trains are running on the West Coast Mainline when Klopp’s Liverpool face Manchester City at Wembley later this month.
Jurgen Klopp has strongly criticised the Football Association over Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final travel difficulties, calling it “one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard”.
The Reds will take on Manchester City at Wembley on April 16 despite engineering works meaning no trains are running on the West Coast Mainline for the whole Easter weekend.
The FA is putting on free coaches for up to 5,000 Liverpool and City fans but getting to London will undoubtedly be a challenge for supporters with tickets.
Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “It’s one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard.
“I heard that they know it since 18 months. I’m not sure what the FA thought. No club from the north west will be part of the semi-finals? I really can’t believe that things like this can happen with all the information you have out there.
“I heard the FA – probably we’ll do it as well – put on some coaches on the road, but what is it, usually four and a half hours to London, it will be then 12 probably because all the coaches are in the same direction. It makes absolutely no sense.
“I’m not sure when they had to decide when is the semi-finals. I think there would have been probably another weekend between the Champions League games. At least then all the fans could have gone to Wembley and now they can’t, or it’s more difficult.
“On the other hand, how I know our people, they will find a way. I’m just really not happy that somebody made it complicated for them. It should be easier to go and see your football team in a semi-final.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.