Jurgen Klopp claims Newcastle takeover will create ‘new superpower’

Jurgen Klopp claims that Newcastle United’s takeover will lead to a “new superpower” in European football.

The Saudi Arabia-backed takeover has given the Magpies an enormous financial boost, with Mike Ashley selling the club for £305 million.

The takeover has attracted widespread condemnation surrounding the country’s human rights record.

But with increased financial muscle, Newcastle are expected to quickly climb up the table and could eventually challenge for the title.

This prospect has led to Klopp insisting that the newly-found sporting project will create another dominant force in the Premier League.

“I was waiting for some official statement from [Premier League CEO Richard] Masters or someone,” Klopp said.

“Or someone, as there are clearly human rights concerns. That’s clear. Still, that’s the situation. What will it mean for football?

“There is a new superpower in Newcastle. Few months ago we have massive arguments over Super League, rightly so.

“But this is creating a super team if you like. With how FFP is used where no-one knows if it exists, it’s like it is. Newcastle fans will love it. Another superpower.”

Klopp added that the potential for Newcastle is now “immense”.

“This is the third club in world football that I know of that belongs to a country and that obviously belongs to the wealthiest family on the planet,” Klopp said.

“The possibilities that open up are of course immense. It’s basically like the Super League now – just for one club.

“Newcastle will definitely be able to play a dominant role in world football for the next 20 or 30 years.”