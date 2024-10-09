Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appointed Red Bull’s global head of soccer

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named as Red Bull’s global head of soccer.

The 57-year-old German left Anfield in the summer after almost a decade in charge, during which he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and two League Cups.

Klopp will join Red Bull on January 1, overseeing the company’s network of clubs.

A Red Bull statement read: “In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.

“He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.”

Klopp, who according to reports has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave to become Germany manager, said he sees his new role primarily as a mentor.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

This could not excite me more Jurgen Klopp

“There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Red Bull owns German side RB Leipzig, Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Brazilian clubs Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil. It is also the shirt sponsor of Leeds after buying a minority stake in the Sky Bet Championship club earlier this year.