USA target Jurgen Klopp as new manager after sacking Gregg Berhalter

The United States have identified Jurgen Klopp as a top target as they seek a new manager to replace Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter’s second stint in charge of the USA was brought to an end this week after a group stage exit from the Copa America on home soil.

The Independent understands that initial contact has been made with Klopp over the possibility of replacing the 50-year-old, as the United States gears up for the 2026 World Cup. The US will co-host the tournament with Canada and Mexico and will be looking to build on a Round of 16 exit in Qatar.

Klopp departed Liverpool at the end of the Premier League season, bringing to a close a transformative spell at Anfield. The German’s nine years at the Merseyside club saw them win a Premier League title for the first time in 30 years and also brought a Champions League crown.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss suggested when his departure was confirmed that he intended to take a break from management having been “running out of energy”.

A move into international football would offer a different challenge, though, with less of the day-to-day pressures of club coaching.

Berhalter’s departure came just a year after re-taking his role in charge of the US men’s national team.

Gregg Berhalter’s tenure was ended by a group stage exit from the Copa America ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

His side struggled for consistency in the build-up to the Copa America, and group-stage defeats to Uruguay and Panama condemned them to an early exit.

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our men’s national team,” said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

“We are now focused on working with our sporting director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”