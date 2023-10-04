Jump to content

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Spurs clash replayed over VAR blunder

Luis Diaz had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 04 October 2023 13:44
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s match against Tottenham should be replayed (Nigel French/PA).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's match against Tottenham should be replayed (Nigel French/PA).
(PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for their match against Tottenham to be replayed due to the glaring VAR error which cost them the opening goal.

The fall-out from the VAR failure in Saturday’s defeat – in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding of the on-field decision – is still being felt.

The Premier Game Match Officials Ltd released the audio conversation between officials and the VAR after a request from Liverpool, but Klopp said that had made little difference to their thinking.

I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do

Jurgen Klopp

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake,” he said. “I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented, it has not happened before.

“I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

On whether the club had asked – or would ask – the Premier League for a replay formally, Klopp added: “At this stage we are still going through the information we have.”

