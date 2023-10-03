Listen: VAR audio reveals how incorrect offside decision against Luis Diaz was made

Audio from a VAR decision reveals what happened when Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool was disallowed in their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, 30 September.

In the clip, released by PGMOL on Tuesday, an exchange between officials can be heard as they discuss Diaz’s movements.

VAR Darren England says “That’s fine, perfect” before the replay operator and assistant Daniel Cook question whether the correct decision has been made, before England swears as he realises an error has been made.

PGMOL said England “lost sight of the on-field decision” due to “a lapse of concentration and loss of focus”.