Just Fontaine: Record World Cup goalscorer dies aged 89
The France striker scored a record 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden
Legendary France striker Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single men’s World Cup, has died aged 89.
Fontaine struck a record 13 goals in just six matches at the 1958 tournament in Sweden, where France reached the semi-finals.
No player has come close to breaking Fontaine’s record since. The late Germany forward Gerd Muller scored 10 goals at the 1970 World Cup but that was the last time a player hit double figures at the tournament.
Fontaine scored 30 goals in 21 international appearances for Les Bleus between 1953 and 1960. He continued to net at an impressive rate at club level for French team Stade de Reims, with Fontaine leading the team to the 1959 European Cup final against Real Madrid.
More follows
