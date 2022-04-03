Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Seria A fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the big game
A crucial clash in the Serie A title race takes place on Sunday night, as in-form Juventus host reigning champions Inter Milan.
Max Allegri’s side are on a run of four straight victories and have closed to within a point of their opponents in the table, fourth placed but just seven points off top spot to launch an unexpected challenge for the championship.
They are still outsiders, but have the form and positive morale in the squad to further push their claims in the run-in, while Inter have won only once in their last six, dropping to third - but with a game in hand.
It all means if they can take victory here and in their outstanding fixture then there could still be a city-wide battle for which half of Milan is celebrating at the end of the campaign, but Juve will present formidable opponents first of all.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match.
When is Juventus vs Inter Milan?
The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 3 April.
Where can I watch it?
The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
Predicted line-ups
JUV - Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Vlahovic
INT - Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Perisic, Dzeko, Martinez
Odds
Juventus 45/23
Draw 12/5
Inter 13/8
Prediction
Juve to breathe further life into their unexpected title charge and deal a massive blow to the Nerazzurri’s hopes of defending their crown. Juventus 1-0 Inter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies