A crucial clash in the Serie A title race takes place on Sunday night, as in-form Juventus host reigning champions Inter Milan.

Max Allegri’s side are on a run of four straight victories and have closed to within a point of their opponents in the table, fourth placed but just seven points off top spot to launch an unexpected challenge for the championship.

They are still outsiders, but have the form and positive morale in the squad to further push their claims in the run-in, while Inter have won only once in their last six, dropping to third - but with a game in hand.

It all means if they can take victory here and in their outstanding fixture then there could still be a city-wide battle for which half of Milan is celebrating at the end of the campaign, but Juve will present formidable opponents first of all.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 3 April.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Predicted line-ups

JUV - Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Vlahovic

INT - Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Perisic, Dzeko, Martinez

Odds

Juventus 45/23

Draw 12/5

Inter 13/8

Prediction

Juve to breathe further life into their unexpected title charge and deal a massive blow to the Nerazzurri’s hopes of defending their crown. Juventus 1-0 Inter.