Inter Milan need a big response when Serie A resumes on Sunday, with the reigning champions have tasted victory just once in their last seven league fixtures.

In that time they have lost the local derby and been held by Napoli, two title rivals who have gone above them in the league table - and now they face the side directly below them, fourth-placed Juventus, who are on a terrific run of their own.

Juve have revitalised their season with an unbeaten run in Italy’s top flight stretching back to the end of November, with four straight wins to their name in the competition despite an exit from Europe just a couple of weeks ago.

A win for either side here puts them back in the mix for the title race, which AC Milan currently lead, while defeat would probably be fatal to any lingering championship-winning hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 3 April.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Predicted line-ups

JUV - Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Vlahovic

INT - Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Vidal, Perisic, Dzeko, Martinez

Odds

Juventus 45/23

Draw 12/5

Inter 13/8

Prediction

Juve to breathe further life into their unexpected title charge and deal a massive blow to the Nerazzurri’s hopes of defending their crown. Juventus 1-0 Inter.