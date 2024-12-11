Juventus vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pep Guardiola’s team hope to move closer to the automatic qualifying spots
Juventus play host to Manchester City for the sixth round of Champions League fixtures with both teams looking to propel themselves up the table.
Pep Guardiola’s side come into the week 17th in the table after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Sporting and a 3-3 draw with Fenerbache which saw them throw away a three-goal inside the final 15 minutes. With City also struggling domestically Guardiola will be keen to avoid a two-legged play-off and collecting three points this evening could be crucial to their chances.
For their part Juventus are 19th and level with City on eight points. They were held to a goalless draw at Villa Park last time out which was part of a run of five draws in six matches for the Serie A side. Manager Thiago Motta wants to turn around their form and a statement victory over the Premier League champions in Turin could be the catalyst to doing just that.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Guardiola’s next job
Pep Guardiola says he will not manage another club once he finishes his time at Manchester City and would look to coach a national side if he remains a manager.
Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel of celebrity chef Dani Garcia, the 53-year-old said: “I’m not going to manage another team.
“I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.
“I wouldn’t have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that’s different.
“I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t. I think stopping would do me good.”
Juventus vs Man City prediction
Despite a huge and unexpected downturn in form for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions they have a squad full of talent that enjoys European nights.
Juventus proved stubborn opponents to Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing but City should be able to edge past them even if the scoreline isn’t flattering.
Juventus 0-2 Man City.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up tonight as both go in search of three points:
Juventus XI: Perin; Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic
Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
What is the team news?
Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon some of his key players as Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri are all on the sidelines with respective hamstring, foot and knee injuries. Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden are also doubts for the game with Akanji missing the draw with Crystal Palace and Foden coming down with illness.
Juventus have been undergoing an injury crisis of their own with up to nine first team players absent earlier in the season. Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Savona made their returns to the team while Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie should be available as well.
Where can I watch?
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the match?
Manchester City take on Juventus at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 11 December at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Juventus vs Man City
Manchester City travel to Italy for a Champions League clash with Juventus as they attempt to get themselves into the automatic qualifying spots for the knockout rounds.
Pep Guardiola’s side are currently 17th in the revamped league phase table but are only two points away from a place inside the top eight and a guaranteed place in the next round. There are three games left to go in this stage of the competition and City will want to avoid a two-legged playoff should they finish between 9th and 24th.
Juventus are in a similar position to City. 19th in the table with the same wins, losses, and draws ratio but a weaker goal difference than their opponents tonight. Thiago Motta’s side have unusually drawn their last four matches across all competitions including a goalless stalemate at Villa Park last time out in this tournament. But can they end that run with a victory over City?
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Juventus host Manchester City.
This one could be a crucial clash in determining which sides make it into the top eight with City and Juve both needing three points to propel them up the table.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
