Liveupdated1696694583

Juventus vs Torino LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 16:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Juventus face Torino in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696694533

Juventus vs Torino

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Danilo.

7 October 2023 17:02
1696694428

Juventus vs Torino

First Half begins.

7 October 2023 17:00
1696691860

Juventus vs Torino

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

7 October 2023 16:17
1696690808

Juventus vs Torino

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

7 October 2023 16:00

