Juventus held by Villarreal despite Dusan Vlahovic’s early Champions League goal

Juventus 1-1 Villarreal: Dani Parejo’s second-half equaliser ensured the first leg ended all square

Sports Staff
Tuesday 22 February 2022 22:18
<p>Dusan Vlahovic battles for the ball on his Champions League debut</p>

Dusan Vlahovic battles for the ball on his Champions League debut

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who joined the Turin side from Fiorentina in January, needed only 33 seconds to net a perfect cross shot.

Juventus dominated the game but a mistake by their defence in the 66th minute gave Dani Parejo the chance to score the equaliser.

Etienne Capoue spotted Parejo alone and unmarked behind defenders and sent a perfect pass over the top for the Spanish midfielder to tap into the net.

