Kanye West to attend Champions League match after featuring Inter Milan fans on song

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West will reportedly be in the stands for Inter Milan’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday 20th February.

The Chicago-born rapper will be performing in a concert in Bologna on Saturday, and his latest album with Ty Dolla Sign includes a slightly bizarre link to the Serie A side.

The album was released on 9 February and includes 16 tracks, two of which reportedly contain backing vocals made by choirs of Nerazzuri Curva Nord fans.

The two songs in question are ‘Stars’ and ‘Carnival’, and the Curva Nord are known for creating an atmosphere around the San Siro and are linked to the club’s ultras.

It was the first time West, known as Ye, dropped a new album since Jesus is King was released in 2019.

Kanye West’s newest album Vultures was released earlier this month (YZY)

The match on Tuesday evening will be a sold-out affair, and having enjoyed an impressive Serie A campaign, Inter go into the match on an eight-game winning streak and have not lost since before Christmas.

Inter reached the final last year, but were beaten by Manchester City, who claimed their first Champions League trophy.

However, despite their dominance in recent months, Inter only finished second in their group, and will want to make a home advantage count against Diego Simeone’s difficult-to-beat Atletico team.

The Spanish side go into the match fourth in La Liga, nine points behind top-placed Real Madrid, and have come unstuck at times this season, losing six league matches.

However, Simeone’s men topped their group with an unbeaten record, claiming 14 points from six matches to finish above Lazio.

Surprisingly, it will only be the second meeting between these two teams in a Uefa club competition, the last meeting was in the 2010 Super Cup when Atletico beat the European Champions in Monaco.