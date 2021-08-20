Karim Benzema signs new contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has signed a new contract to extend his stay with the club through to the end of 2022/23.

The France international has been the club’s top league scorer in each of the past three campaigns and already has two this term after a brace against Alaves on the opening day of the season.

Now aged 33, Benzema completed a surprise return to the French national team set-up for Euro 2020, scoring four times this summer, and remains a pivotal figure at club level under Carlo Ancelotti.

A typically short statement on the club website read:

“Real Madrid C.F. and Karim Benzema have agreed to an extension of the player’s contract and he will remain at the club for the next two seasons, until 30 June 2023.”

His release clause is reported in several Spanish news outlets to now stand at €1 billion (£857m).

Benzema has 281 goals in 560 games for Real Madrid, the fifth-highest scorer of all time, and it’s likely he will move into the top three - behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul - during this season.

His renewal follows extensions agreed with Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois among others, as Real attempt to reclaim the title in LaLiga after rivals Atletico Madrid triumphed last season.