Karim Benzema ‘not angry’ about Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid snub

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema insists he is ‘not angry’ that Kylian Mbappe has rejected the chance to join him at the club.

Mbappe, 23, confirmed last week that he was staying at Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a lucrative deal which keeps him under contract with the French champions until 2025.

And while Madrid were left disappointed by his decision to stick with the Ligue 1 side, Benzema has refused to reveal his thoughts on the matter.

He told Movistar: “Mbappe? I would say that (Real Madrid) are going to play the Champions League final, and this is not the moment to talk about these little things.

“No, I prefer not to talk. I am not angry. I am focused on the Champions League final. It’s more important to do this than listen to other things.”

Madrid are preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday as the La Liga winners look to clinch the club’s 14th European title.

Meanwhile, after the press conference addressing his contract extension with PSG, Mbappe insisted he could still move to Real Madrid in the future.

When asked if a transfer to the Bernabeu was now off the table for the rest of his career, he said: “Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future.

“I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Mbappe has ensured his relationship with Real is good and has kept respectful communication channels open.