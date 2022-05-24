Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid dream is ‘never over’ despite PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe says his dream of playing for Real Madrid is “never over” despite signing a contract extension for Paris Saint-Germain.

The French international signed for three more years in Paris in a huge deal which saw him turn down interest from La Liga club Real. But he isn’t counting the side out in future and he hasn’t ruled out a move.

“Never over, never over,” Mbappe told BBC. “The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future.

“I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Mbappe has ensured his relationship with Real is good and has kept respectful communication channels open.

He added: “I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn’t going to go.

“To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship.”

Mbappe also revealed he had been in talks with Premier League side Liverpool when deciding where he would be playing his football next season. But PSG won out and the 23-year-old believes he can continue to develop at the Ligue 1 side.

“I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am very happy about it,” said Mbappe in a statement.

“I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club which gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level. I am also very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished.”