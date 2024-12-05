Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United have announced the death of long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps at the age of 85.

A lifelong fan, she was an immensely popular figure with players, managers and staff at a club she joined four months after Sir Matt Busby led them to European Cup glory in 1968.

Phipps initially worked at Old Trafford in the stadium offices and on matchdays, before Sir Alex Ferguson brought her to their Carrington training ground in 2000.

The United great presented her with the League Managers Association’s Service to Football award in 2022, when David Beckham was among those to pay tribute.

United said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved colleague Kath Phipps at the age of 85.

“An omnipresent figure at Manchester United since the late 1960s, Kath worked for the club for over 55 years in a variety of roles, but her contribution went beyond any particular job title.

“Kath was a one-woman institution, whose memory will be cherished by everyone at the club who had the privilege of knowing her.

“She said last year: ‘I can’t imagine doing anything else’. Well, we can’t imagine the place without her.”

Past and present United players took to social media to react to the news.

Red Devils defender Harry Maguire said: “A legend that will never be forgotten. I will miss you. We will miss you. RIP Kath.”

United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, now a manager at Championship side Plymouth, said: “The heart and soul of Manchester United. Everything what the club is about. A legend who will be greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Kathy. Thoughts with family and friends.”

David De Gea, who now plays in Italy for Fiorentina, said: “Such a wonderful woman! Thanks for taking care of everyone.”

PA