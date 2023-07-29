England confirm Keira Walsh injury in Women’s World Cup update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England midfielder Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Denmark but has been ruled out of the Lionesses’ final group match against China at the Women’s World Cup.

Walsh was stretchered off in the Lionesses’ 1-0 win against Denmark and there were fears that the 26-year-old had become the latest star in women’s football to suffer an ACL injury that has ruled captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead out of the tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder was left on crutches after stretching for the ball and catching her studs on the turf, but a scan on Saturday afternoon revealed that the injury was not as bad as it first looked and there was no serious ligament damage.

Walsh will be unavailable for the Lionesses when they face China on Tuesday but she will remain at England’s training base while her knee injury continues to be assessed, in a promising sign that she could feature in the knockout stages should Sarina Wiegman’s side progress from Group D.

Georgia Stanway is expected to deputise for Walsh at the base of England’s midfield against China, while Laura Coombs, who replaced Walsh against Denmark, could come into the starting line-up. The Lionesses will advance to the knockout stages if they avoid defeat to the Asian champions.

