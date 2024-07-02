Support truly

Kevin De Bruyne was unhappy with one of the questions he was asked in the mixed zone following Belgium’s 1-0 defeat to France as they were knocked out of Euro 2024.

Neither side had been able to break the deadlock before Jan Vertonghen’s own goal in the 85th minute handed France the lead, and their place in the quarter-finals.

De Bruyne has been a key part of Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ who also exited at the quarter-final stage of 2016 and 2020, but secured third place at the 2018 World Cup.

The Manchester City midfielder had just finished saying: “You say that France, and Spain, and Italy is not a golden generation? Okay thank you”

But it was as he was walking away that he muttered “stupid”, apparently in response to the question from the journalist, who is believed to be Italian reporter Tancredi Palmeri.

He posted on X, saying: “De Bruyne just called me stupid. Hey Kevin, little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany, Spain they all reached a final.

“Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat.”

Belgium had not been exceptional in their group games, but De Bruyne’s talents went wasted as the side sat back while France dominated possession.

De Bruyne had no touches in the French box in the first half as the team struggled to make the most of his talents.

While the rest of the golden generation, the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Vincent Kompany have either retired or are nearing the end of their careers, it remains to be seen whether the match against France was the final tournament outing for 33-year-old Kevin De Bruyne.