Kevin De Bruyne a doubt for Man City trip to Bournemouth

The Belgium playmaker missed City's draw at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday due to illness.

Andy Hampson
Friday 24 February 2023 14:49
Comments
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt for Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Belgium playmaker missed City’s draw at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday due to illness.

Manager Pep Guardiola expected the player to be involved in training on Friday afternoon but it was unclear whether he would be ready to feature at the Vitality Stadium.

Defender Aymeric Laporte, who also missed out in midweek after feeling unwell, and thigh injury victim John Stones are unlikely to return.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday lunchtime, Guardiola said: “We have training this afternoon.

“I think Kevin is back to training, Ayme I don’t think so. John maybe will do partial.

“We will see later. Kevin, maybe (will be available), but the other two – I don’t think so.”

