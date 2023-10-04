Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Keegan is facing criticism after telling an audience of fans he does not like listening to “lady footballers” talk about the England men’s team.

The former England manager made the comments to a room of around 250 people at an An Evening With Kevin Keegan event in Bristol last week and said he had a “problem” with female pundits giving their opinions on men’s football.

According to The Times, the 72-year-old said: "I don’t like to listen to ladies talking about the England men’s team at the match because I don’t think it’s the same experience. I have a problem with that.

"The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good, they are better than the guys. It’s a great time for the ladies.

"But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she’s saying, ‘If I would have been in that position I would have done this,’ I don’t think it’s quite the same. I don’t think it crosses over that much."

According to the report, Keegan’s comments drew applause in the room. It is also said that the former England international went on to claim he was a supporter of the women’s game.

Former England internationals such as Jill Scott, Karen Carney, Alex Scott and Eni Aluko are among those whose punditry work crosses between the men’s and women’s game.

Keegan, who managed England from February 1999 to October 2000 and went on to enjoy a career on TV, went on to say that current pundits “talk too much”.

“Don’t keep talking, talking, talking,” Keegan said, according to the report. “They don’t want people like us any more, our day is gone, it’s time for the next generation.”

When talking about women’s football in general, Keegan is reported to have said. "It is a great time for the ladies’ game.

"When I was England manager I went to coach the England ladies and I had this perception of what the quality would be like and they were so much better than I thought they were going to be."