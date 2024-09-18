Man City ‘fail to submit visa application’ for Khadija Shaw ahead of Paris FC trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Manchester City will be without star striker Khadija Shaw for their crucial Women’s Champions League qualifier at Paris FC after the club failed to file a visa application in time.

City face Paris FC in the first leg of the second-round qualifier on Wednesday evening but Shaw was unable to travel because of the error, the Guardian reported.

The Women’s Super League side attempted to get a visa for the Jamaica international at the last minute but were unsuccessful and will be without their record goalscorer in Paris.

Shaw was named WSL player of the season last campaign and won the Golden Boot with 21 goals in 18 appearances in the top flight.

City finished second in the WSL last season and are aiming to return to the Champions League proper for the first time since 2021, having lost in the play-offs in two of the last three years.

Paris FC, who finished third in France’s top-flight, knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg on their way to qualifying for the Champions League for the first time last season.

City host Paris FC in the return leg next Thursday, following their WSL season opener away to Arsenal on Sunday.