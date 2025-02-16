Khadija Shaw performs Black Power salute after scoring first goals since racist abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khadija Shaw celebrated the first of her two goals in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Liverpool by performing a Black Power salute.

The Jamaican made her first return to the starting line-up since withdrawing from the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal earlier this month after receiving racist abuse.

The club’s record goalscorer and reigning PFA Player of the Year was sent abusive messages and subjected to “disgusting treatment” following City’s 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal.

Shaw took her first chance of the Women's Super League fixture in customary clinical fashion and then stood with her head bowed and fist raised in the air.

open image in gallery Shaw struck twice in the 4-0 win ( Getty Images )

The gesture was made famous by American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the Olympics in 1968 as a stand against racism.

Shaw doubled City's advantage with an emphatic finish 13 minutes later and Jill Roord and Gracie Prior, who was making her full league debut, both scored in the second half as City claimed a vital victory in their push for Champions League football.

Elsewhere, Lauren James grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea battled from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Kingsmeadow and maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League.

The visitors threatened to cause an upset when Kelly Gago burst down the left wing in the 51st minute and unleashed a fine effort into the top corner against the run of play.

But Sonia Bompastor's side rallied with Mayra Ramirez equalising just after the hour mark in what was the leaders' first real chance of note.

Everton looked good value for a point until the third minute of added time when James unleashed a long-range effort with her left foot that clipped the post and found the back of the net.

