Kick It Out say reports of abuse and discrimination in football is at record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football’s anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out received almost 1,400 reports of discrimination during the 2024-25 season, a record high.

There were 1,398 reports of abuse, Kick It Out revealed, up from 1,332 in the 2023-24 campaign.

The data shows a rise in sexism, transphobia, and faith-based abuse, with racism remaining the most reported form of discrimination.

There was a big spike in sexism and misogyny, with the number of complaints rising by 67 per cent, with a rise also in youth football.

Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor said: “These figures show that discrimination remains deeply embedded across the game, but the rise in abuse in youth football should be a wake-up call.

“No one should be facing hostility simply for taking part.

Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor ( Kick It Out/PA )

“What we’re seeing now is that fans aren’t just reporting abuse, they’re demanding action. There’s been a clear shift this season in how people are calling out sexist behaviour, both online and in stadiums, and asking football to treat it as seriously as any other form of hate.”

“At the same time, it’s clear that online platforms are still falling short. The volume of abuse remains high, and too often, those responsible face no consequences.

“Fans are doing their part by speaking up. It’s now up to football authorities, tech companies and government to show they’re listening, and to act.”

During Euro 2025, Lionesses defender Jess Carter was sent “vile” and “abhorrent” racist abuse online following their quarter-final win over Sweden.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed they were working with UK police and the relevant social media platforms, while Carter said she would “a step back” from social media as a result of the abuse she has received throughout the tournament.

In May, Kick It Out has called on the football authorities to show “solidarity and support” to the trans community after the English and Scottish governing bodies banned transgender women from the competitive female game.

The football associations updated their policies in light of last month’s ruling from the UK Supreme Court, which clarified that the word “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act meant biological sex.

Previously, transgender women had been able to compete provided they reduced testosterone to accepted levels.

The FA’s new policy came into effect on June 1.