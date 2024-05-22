Kieran McKenna responds to Chelsea and Manchester United speculation

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kieran McKenna has insisted his focus is on a “positive future” for Ipswich amidst links with Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The manager has guided the Suffolk club to back-to-back promotions to take them from League One into the Premier League, returning to the English top flight for the first time in more than two decades.

His work at Portman Road has led to suggestions that McKenna could be a contender for the vacancy at Brighton, while he is also thought to be under consideration for the role at Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich into the Premier League ( Getty Images )

With Manchester United perhaps moving on from Erik ten Hag, too, McKenna would appear to have no shortage of suitors.

Having been named Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association (LMA), the 38-year-old said that such speculation is a by-product of his and Ipswich’s success.

But McKenna has stressed that he is not focussing on links with other clubs.

“Look, the club has had such a positive season and has such a positive future ahead,” McKenna told Sky Sports after being presented with his LMA award. “We’ve achieved so much, it’s been an incredible two years. When you have success like that there always comes speculation and things like that, we’ve seen that every summer.

“But I know how much everyone is looking forward to the season, the club is in a fantastic path and everyone is just really looking forward to the season ahead.

“I know what we’ve achieved isn’t a normal thing so there’s always going to be speculation. But that’s not where my focus is… tonight is about what we’ve achieved over the last couple of seasons.

“It’s been a wonderful couple of years so tonight is about celebrating that. I know everyone is looking forward to next season and I know the club is going to be in a really good place going into that season.”