Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea two days after end of Premier League season

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea, just two days after the end of his first season in charge of the Stamford Bridge club.

The Argentine departs one year into a two-year deal and having finished sixth in the Premier League and winning their final five games of the season.

His future was the subject of an internal end-of-season review with Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

But Pochettino is leaving by mutual consent, according to a statement frmo the club, following conversations with the co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season,” Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Pochettino thanked Chelsea’s ownership group in the club’s statement, and added: “The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Pochettino’s backroom staff have also left the club, with Chelsea beginning their search for a new manager with immediate effect.

Pochettino had voiced his frustrations at a number of issues at the club during his first season, while Chelsea also underperformed given their considerable investment in playing staff and amid a lengthy injury list.

The former Tottenham manager had steadied the team over recent weeks, however, guiding Chelsea to European qualification for next season thanks to improved performances on the pitch.

The character of Chelsea’s squad had been questioned following the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool and 5-0 thrashing against Arsenal in March, but Pochettino had appeared to turn results around.

