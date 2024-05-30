Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ipswich Town’s promotion to the Premier League looked as though it might have come with a string attached after serious interest this summer in head coach Kieran McKenna, who was linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea.

But the 38-year-old has bucked the trend of the summer which has seen the likes of Vincent Kompany and - expected soon - Enzo Maresca join bigger clubs.

Instead, Ipswich have confirmed he has signed a new four-year deal to stay at Portman Road, with his assistant and coaches similarly extending their stays.

McKenna took Ipswich up from League One to the Championship in 2022/23, before last term guiding the side to second in the second tier and up into the Premier League for the first time in over two decades, along with Leicester City.

“I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club,” McKenna said.

“We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic Club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years.

“Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead has been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the Club.

“I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and am really excited for what’s ahead as we continue this journey together.”

Ipswich is McKenna’s first senior job as head coach, having previously been at Tottenham and Man United in youth football capacities.

He also spent time on United’s first-team coaching staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, before striking out on his own in 2021 with the Tractor Boys.