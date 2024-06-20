Kieran Tierney injury update after Scotland defender stretchered off Euro 2024 game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will play no part in their must-win Euro 2024 Goup A decider against Hungary on Sunday.

Tierney was stretchered off late on in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland with a hamstring injury and Steve Clarke confirmed he will be out of Scotland’s next game at the very least.

Scotland must beat Hungary in Stuttgart to advance to the last 16 of a major international tournament for the first time after earning a precious point against Switzerland in Cologne.

But Tierney’s injury was a negative on the night and leaves an already depleted defence with another key absentee. Scotland were already without full-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Paterson while Ryan Porteous will be suspended against Hungary following his red card in the 5-1 defeat against Germany.

Clarke was pleased with Scotland’s response to that opening humiliation in Munich as Scotland kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

“It’s what we expected,” Clarke said. “This is the way we’ve been playing over the last three or four years and it is why we’re here. The players knew what they had to do.”

Clarke believes the “real Scotland” turned up and added: “We’re still alive in the tournament. It’s just about doing better, all the time. Sometimes it does go your way but we got back to what we’re good at and worked hard.”

The Scotland head coach is confident Scotland will go into their Group A decider against Hungary in a better place mentally following the opening defeat to hosts Germany.

“They’re going to feel a lot better going into the next game,” Clarke said. “T\his is who we are. We were aggressive and showed fight. That’s the dirty side, but we can play and when we get it down we created some chances.”